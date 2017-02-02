FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Infineon sticks to 2017 targets after consensus-beating Q1
February 2, 2017 / 6:49 AM / 7 months ago

Infineon sticks to 2017 targets after consensus-beating Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon on Thursday kept its full year guidance for revenue growth and profit margin after reporting better-then-expected fiscal first quarter results.

The maker of chips that activate airbags, enable cruise control, manage power supplies and cut vehicle emissions, reported a 12 percent rise in operating profit, excluding special items, for the quarter that ended in December to 246 million euros ($265.4 million).

That was above the 232 million euro average forecast in a Reuters poll in which estimates ranged from 223-240 million euros.

Revenues of 1.65 billion euros were also better then expected.

Infineon said it still expected revenues for the fiscal year, ending Sept. 30, to rise by some 6 percent to 6.68 billion euros, with an operating margin of about 16 percent.

$1 = 0.9268 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

