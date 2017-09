FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - Infineon does not expect its capital expenditure to rise in its next financial year, finance chief Dominik Asam told analysts during a conference call on Tuesday.

The German chipmaker earlier toned up its outlook for the year as it published consensus-busting quarterly financial results, buoyed by robust demand from automotive and industrial customers and sending its shares higher. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Edward Taylor)