Infineon CEO says order book looks very good

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon said on Wednesday its current order book was looking very good.

Chief Executive said Reinhard Ploss said that there was the normal seasonal drop in automotive orders due to the holiday season, when carmakers partly shut down their production plants.

But he added that orders beyond the summer for its automotive chips, which account for almost 50 percent of sales, looked healthy and that utilisation of the unit was very high. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)