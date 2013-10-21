FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Terra Firma's Infinis Energy to float in London in November
October 21, 2013

Terra Firma's Infinis Energy to float in London in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Private-equity backed renewable energy generator Infinis Energy said on Monday it planned to list at least 30 percent of its shares in London next month.

The company, which operates 147 power generating plants across the UK, said majority shareholder Terra Firma would reduce its stake as part of the sale.

The sale will also allow the company to access a wider range of capital in the future, it said in a statement.

Infinis said the shares would be sold to both institutional investors and individual retail investors.

The offering is being run by Barclays, Deutsche Bank and RBC Capital Markets.

