Infinis Energy prices London listing at bottom of range

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Private equity-backed renewable energy generator Infinis Energy priced its London stock market listing at 260 pence per share on Friday, valuing the company at 780 million pounds ($1.26 billion).

That was the bottom of its original 260p to 310p per share range.

The offering raised 234 million pounds for majority owner Terra Firma, which reduced its stake in the company to 69 percent.

Shares in Infinis, which operates 147 power generating plants across the UK, are due to begin trading at 0800 GMT.