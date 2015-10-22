FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monterey makes agreed cash offer for rest of Infinis Energy
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
A Democrat embrace, again
Politics
A Democrat embrace, again
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 22, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Monterey makes agreed cash offer for rest of Infinis Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Monterey Group, owned by private equity firm Terra Firma, made an agreed cash offer for the rest of renewable power generating firm Infinis Energy, valuing the company at 555 million pounds ($856 million), the firms said on Thursday.

Monterey, which already owned 68.5 percent of Infinis, will pay 185 pence per share for the remaining shares, a 40.4 percent premium to the closing price of 131.75p on Oct. 21, Terra Firma said in a statement.

“We have considered gradual sell-downs of our interest in the company since its IPO in November 2013 and more recently we have also explored other strategic options, but the change in the regulatory environment for Infinis has prompted us to rethink our strategy,” Guy Hands, chairman and chief investment officer of Terra Firma, said. ($1 = 0.6483 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.