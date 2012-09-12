FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Infinity Prop & Casualty sells $275 mln notes
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2012 / 7:45 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Infinity Prop & Casualty sells $275 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Infinity Property and Casualty Corp
 on Wednesday sold $275 million of senior notes, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million. 
    Barclays and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: INFINITY PROPERTY AND CASUALTY CORP 

AMT $275 MLN    COUPON 5 PCT       MATURITY    09/19/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   03/19/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 5 PCT        SETTLEMENT  09/17/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 323.5 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.