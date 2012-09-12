New Issue-Infinity Prop & Casualty sells $275 mln notes

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Infinity Property and Casualty Corp on Wednesday sold $275 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million. Barclays and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: INFINITY PROPERTY AND CASUALTY CORP AMT $275 MLN COUPON 5 PCT MATURITY 09/19/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/19/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/17/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 323.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS