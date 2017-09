Jan 8 (Reuters) - Infinity Pharma said it would stop testing its lead drug as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis after it failed the main goal in a mid-stage study.

The company’s shares fell 14 percent in premarket trading.

Duvelisib, which is being developed with AbbVie Inc , will still be tested to treat various types of blood cancer. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)