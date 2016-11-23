FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Fraud lawsuit against defunct high-speed trader Infinium dismissed
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 23, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 9 months ago

Fraud lawsuit against defunct high-speed trader Infinium dismissed

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed a securities fraud lawsuit brought by former employees of defunct high-speed trading firm Infinium Capital Management, saying the complaint lacked details about which individuals at the firm were involved in the alleged violations.

Filed in 2014, the lawsuit said former employees were duped into investing millions of dollars in the privately held company while being kept in the dark about its financial troubles. Infinium used their money to keep the company afloat along enough to pay out large sums to certain executives, the lawsuit said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2f64vcD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.