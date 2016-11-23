Fraud lawsuit against defunct high-speed trader Infinium dismissed

A federal judge has dismissed a securities fraud lawsuit brought by former employees of defunct high-speed trading firm Infinium Capital Management, saying the complaint lacked details about which individuals at the firm were involved in the alleged violations.

Filed in 2014, the lawsuit said former employees were duped into investing millions of dollars in the privately held company while being kept in the dark about its financial troubles. Infinium used their money to keep the company afloat along enough to pay out large sums to certain executives, the lawsuit said.

