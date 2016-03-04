FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Securities fraud lawsuit by Infinium's ex-employees dismissed
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 4, 2016 / 9:11 PM / a year ago

Securities fraud lawsuit by Infinium's ex-employees dismissed

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by former employees of Infinium Capital Management accusing the defunct high-speed trading firm of securities fraud by duping them into investing in the company while hiding its financial troubles.

Filed in federal court in Chicago, the lawsuit said employees were induced to convert over $5 million in loans they had made to Infinium into equity, which immediately became worthless. Infinium failed to disclose at the time that two of the firm’s owners had been redeeming their own equity and that the company was on the verge of bankruptcy, the 2014 lawsuit said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QSA0xC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.