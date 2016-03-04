Securities fraud lawsuit by Infinium's ex-employees dismissed

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by former employees of Infinium Capital Management accusing the defunct high-speed trading firm of securities fraud by duping them into investing in the company while hiding its financial troubles.

Filed in federal court in Chicago, the lawsuit said employees were induced to convert over $5 million in loans they had made to Infinium into equity, which immediately became worthless. Infinium failed to disclose at the time that two of the firm’s owners had been redeeming their own equity and that the company was on the verge of bankruptcy, the 2014 lawsuit said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QSA0xC