Infinium Capital wins dismissal of ex-employees' U.S. lawsuit

CHICAGO, March 3 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge in Chicago dismissed a civil lawsuit in which former employees of Infinium Capital Management sued the now-defunct high-speed trading firm for securities fraud, court filings showed on Thursday.

Former employees alleged in 2014 that they had lost millions of dollars because Infinium and company leaders duped them into investing in the firm while hiding its financial troubles.

Chicago-based Infinium ceased trading in March 2014 and sold some of its assets to currency broker FXCM Inc and a subsidiary.