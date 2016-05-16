MOVES-Inflexion appoints Josh Kaufman investment director

May 16 (Reuters) - Inflexion Private Equity Partners LLP appointed Josh Kaufman investment director in its partnership capital team.

The company also appointed Henry Arundel and Fabrizia Rizzi investment executives in its buyout and partnership capital teams. All three appointments are effective immediately.

Kaufman was previously director at Levine Leichtman Capital Partners.

Arundel joins from Evercore Partners Inc and Rizzi from Rothschild Merchant Banking. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)