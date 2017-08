Sept 28 (Reuters) - A smartphone sent into the sky with a balloon has set the world record for the highest altitude smartphone livestream, Guinness World Records has confirmed.

Attached to a weather balloon, the Huawei Honor 8 phone set off from the SSC Esrange Space Center in northern Sweden on Sept. 5.

The balloon was expected to burst at 30,000 meters (98,425 ft) with the device then coming back down by parachute. It reached an altitude of 18,421 metres.