FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Vista Equity to acquire Infoblox for $1.6 billion-source
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 19, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

Vista Equity to acquire Infoblox for $1.6 billion-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners Management LLC has agreed to acquire Infoblox Inc , a U.S. network security firm targeted by activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP, for $1.6 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Vista Equity will pay $26.50 per share in cash for Infoblox, the person said. Reuters had reported last month the company had launched an auction to sell itself after coming under pressure from Starboard to do so.

The deal, which is expected to be announced as early as Monday, was first reported by Fortune Magazine. The source asked not to be identified because the deal is not yet public.

Vista Equity declined to comment, while Info did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.