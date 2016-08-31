FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Infoblox begins negotiations to sell itself - sources
August 31, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Infoblox begins negotiations to sell itself - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. network security firm Infoblox Inc has launched a process to sell itself after it received buyout interest from private equity firms and it came under pressure from activist fund Starboard Value LP, people familiar with the matter said.

Thoma Bravo LLC, which had approached the company earlier this year about a potential acquisition, is one of the buyout firms that are participating in an auction for Infoblox, the people said this week, cautioning that no deal is certain.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Infoblox declined to comment, while Thoma Bravo did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
