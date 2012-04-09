FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Infoblox sees IPO priced at $12-$14/shr
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 9, 2012 / 10:55 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Infoblox sees IPO priced at $12-$14/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Infoblox Inc, which makes software and hardware for network automation, said it expects its initial public offering of 7.5 million shares to be priced between $12 and $14 each.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it would sell about 5.7 million shares in the IPO, with the rest being offered by its selling stockholders.

At the top of its expected price range, Infoblox would have a market valuation of about $616 million.

The company, which is backed by venture capital firms like Sequoia Capital and Trinity Ventures, expects to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘BLOX.’

The Santa Clara, California-based company has picked Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs as the lead underwriters for the IPO.

The other underwriters are UBS Investment Bank, Pacific Crest Securities, JMP Securities and Stephens Inc.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.