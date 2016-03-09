FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LPC-French Infopro Digital launches 360m buyout loan
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 9, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

LPC-French Infopro Digital launches 360m buyout loan

Hannah Brenton

2 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - French business information services firm Infopro Digital has launched a 360m financing backing its buyout by TowerBrook Capital Partners, banking sources said.

Pricing on the Term Loan B is guided at 550bp over Euribor with a 0% floor and an OID of 98.

Thomson Reuters LPC reported on Tuesday the deal was expected to launch this week.

The supply of primary issuance in the market has dried up since a flurry in January, while pricing has increased amid a sell-off in the secondary market.

Bookrunners on the deal are BNP Paribas and JP Morgan, while Alcentra and Societe Generale are mandated lead arrangers.

A lender meeting will take place in London on Tuesday March 15.

TowerBrook entered exclusive negotiations to buy a majority holding in the company from Apax Partners, Altamir and Infopro Digital’s management team, the parties announced on February 16.

Infopro Digital, a provider of business-to-business information, has 2,500 employees and generated 300m in revenue, according to the statement.

The offer is subject to consultation with the relevant employee representative bodies before entering into final negotiations. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.