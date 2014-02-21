FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Informa FY adjusted cont ops pretax profit up 3 pct
February 21, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Informa FY adjusted cont ops pretax profit up 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Informa PLC : * FY group organic revenue growth (continuing) of 1.5% to GBP1,132.4M (2012:

GBP1,110.6M) * Adjusted operating profit (continuing) up 1.5% to GBP335.5M * Statutory loss of GBP6.4M (2012: GBP90.7M profit), reflecting loss from

discontinued operations of GBP109.5M * Final dividend maintained at 12.50P; total dividend up 2.2% to 18.90P (2012:

18.50P) * 2014 will be a year of measured change, operational focus and building a

platform for the future growth of co -CEO * Should gain support from wider economy, which appears more stable than it has

been for five years * Global events division continues to see strong growth; good start to year

with big exhibitions in Middle East * Despite negative translation impact from recent currency movements, will

focus on both growth and operational fitness * FY adjusted profit before tax (from continuing op) 307.6 million STG from

298.2 million STG *

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
