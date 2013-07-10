UPDATE 1-Ex-media watchdog Carter to replace veteran Rigby as Informa CEO

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Publisher and events group Informa named former media watchdog boss Stephen Carter as chief executive on Wednesday, replacing Peter Rigby who grew the company over three decades into a media group worth more than $4.5 billion.

With annual revenues of 1.2 billion pounds ($1.8 billion), Carter takes over a group that used huge structural upheaval in the sector to transform itself from a small print-advertising firm to a digital data, information and events business.

Carter, 49, has worked in senior positions in advertising, pay-TV, public relations, in government, at Britain’s media watchdog, Ofcom, and, most recently, with the telecom equipment maker Alcatel Lucent in France.

“I don’t think by any means this heralds a change of direction,” Rigby told Reuters of Carter appointment.

Shares in the group were trading down 1.3 percent by 1311 GMT at 514 pence, close to levels seen during the dot-com boom of 2000 and again in 2007 before the plunge in markets sparked by the economic downturn in 2008.

Revenues in 2012 fell 3.4 percent but the group, which has over 55,000 titles and dates back to 1734 with the first London shipping list, managed to lift profit and its dividend by 10 percent on optimism around its emerging markets operations.

“The change may drive some investors to revisit the investment case, albeit this may not come immediately as investors may wait to see whether the new CEO chooses to undertake more aggressive restructuring,” Citi analysts said.

“On balance we view it as a small positive catalyst for the shares,” they said in a note.