Informa sells U.S. government contract business

May 25 (Reuters) - Informa plc has hived off its non-core Robbins Gioia division, a business that one analyst said had been troublesome for the British business media group.

U.S.-based Robbins Gioia -- which is a consulting company mainly to the U.S. government -- was acquired by Informa in 2005 and has come under pressure as a result of the U.S. government moving more work in house.

The business reported a 15 percent drop in revenue last year, prompting Informa to adjust the carrying value of Robbins Gioia’s net assets, resulting in a 50.7 million pound ($79.5 million) impairment charge.

Informa -- which publishes real-time news, research, market intelligence, academic books and journals -- had posted an adjusted pretax profit of 295.9 million pounds last year.

“This asset would have been having a difficult time for some years now in performance terms,” said Panmure Gordon analyst Alex DeGroote, who flagged the news in a research report published on Friday.

“It’s a good deal, it’s a good disposal and it’s the right thing to do.”

News of the disposal was first disclosed by Robbins Gioia on its website on Tuesday.

Informa did not reveal the terms of the deal, but said the disposal was not material to its business.

“We’ve said for a number of years now that Robbins Gioia is not core to Informa,” James Gareh, in charge of investor relations at Informa said.

Shares in the company were down 1 percent at 355 pence at 0950 GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.