BRIEF-Informa nine-months organic revenue rises 1.8 pct
#Publishing
October 21, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Informa nine-months organic revenue rises 1.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Informa Switzerland Ltd

* Interim management statement

* Current tradingremains on track with full year expectations unchanged

* Global events...growing strongly, underpinned by further positive momentum in exhibitions

* Informa is performing to plan following nine months of consistent trading from our balanced mix of businesses and strong returns from our targeted acquisition strategy-ceo

* In nine months to september, group delivered organic revenue growth of 1.8 pct

* Global events: organic growth of 7.9 pct over first nine-months reflects another strong performance from global exhibitions business.

* To date, we have seen limited impact in specific, higher risk geographic markets from increased global awareness of ebola virus, and will continue to monitor situation

* Academic publishing organic growth for nine-month period was 3.9 pct, similar to first-half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
