Informa revenue falls as early Easter holiday hurts events unit
April 22, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

Informa revenue falls as early Easter holiday hurts events unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - British business media group Informa Plc said organic revenue declined 3.6 percent in the first quarter, hurt mainly by the timing of Easter this year.

Informa said the earlier-than-usual Easter holiday resulted in a number of events being rescheduled into the second quarter, pushing organic growth at the company’s core events and training business into negative territory.

The company, which also publishes real-time news, research, market data, as well as over 55,000 academic books and journals, said its academic information business was trading well.

However, trading at Informa’s professional and commercial information unit was mixed. The company said it was seeing some early signs of improving trends from financial services clients, but trading in the pharma business remained tough.

Informa, a FTSE-100 constituent, said full-year expectations were unchanged.

Shares in the company closed at 482.5 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.

