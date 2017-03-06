UK's Informa revenue rises 11 pct in 2016

March 6 (Reuters) - British business media group Informa Plc said its revenue rose 11 percent in 2016, helped by strong trading in its global exhibitions business.

The company, which organises 180 exhibitions across the world, said its revenue rose to 1.35 billion pounds ($1.66 billion) last year.

Informa has been trying to grow its exhibitions business, which accounts for nearly a fourth of its total revenue, through a string of acquisitions to weather the impact of softness in the academic publishing and business intelligence businesses.

Global exhibitions business revenue grew 16.9 percent to 306.9 million pounds.

"In 2017 the combination of new leadership in the U.S., Brexit negotiations in the UK and political elections in mainland Europe suggest the backdrop is likely to remain volatile," the company said, adding that it would expand internationally and increase recurring and predictable revenues.

Informa said it was targeting 14 million pounds of net annualised synergies in 2018 and expected to realise at least half of it in 2017. ($1 = 0.8144 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)