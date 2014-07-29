FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Informa's profit up on strength in global events unit
July 29, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

Informa's profit up on strength in global events unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - British business media group Informa Plc said adjusted pretax profit rose 6 percent in the first half, driven mainly by strong performance at its global events business.

The company, which also publishes real-time news, research, market data and 55,000 academic books and journals, said adjusted pretax profit rose to 155.2 million pounds ($263.5 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 146.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1 percent to 569.6 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5891 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

