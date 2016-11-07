Informa says 9-mth revenue up 10.6 pct at exhibitions business

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Informa Plc said organic revenue in its exhibitions segment, excluding businesses that were bought and sold, grew 10.6 percent in the nine months ended Sept. 30.

* The company said it was on track to meet full-year expectations for revenue and profit.

* Informa, which bought U.S.-based information services company Penton for 1.18 billion pounds ($1.47 billion) last month, said it continued to see strength in North America and Asia.

* The company also said that weakness in Brazil and impact from Britain's vote to leave the European Union offset strong trading in North America and Asia in its knowledge and networking business.

* Informa said nine-month organic revenue in its academic publishing business, which publishes academic journals, grew only 0.7 percent due to a decline in its books business and said revenue growth for the full year would be below 2015.

* The company, which has been trying to turn around its knowledge and networking business, said fall in revenue had narrowed to 2.2 percent in the division from 7.7 percent last year, as the group targets larger conferences in core markets such as life sciences, finance, technology, media and telecom. ($1 = 0.8053 pounds) (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru)