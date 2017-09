Nov 18 (Reuters) - Informa Switzerland Ltd

* Placing of shares

* Intends to place about 60.4 million new shares, representing about 9.99 per cent of informa’s existing issued share capital

* Placing will raise approximately 275 million pounds

* Net proceeds will be used to pay down existing debt facilities, funding in full acquisition of Hanley Wood exhibitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: