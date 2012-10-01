FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Informatica offers to buy Heiler Software for $104 mln
October 1, 2012

Informatica offers to buy Heiler Software for $104 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Data-integration software maker Informatica Corp offered to buy all outstanding shares of Germany-based Heiler Software AG for about 80.8 million euros ($103.9 million).

The offer for 7.04 euros a share is a 147 percent premium to Heiler’s Friday closing price.

The takeover offer will be supported by a majority of Heiler’s shareholders, who have entered into irrevocable agreements to tender their shares, Informatica said.

The completion of the takeover offer is subject to a minimum acceptance level of 67.5 percent of the outstanding shares and certain other offer conditions.

