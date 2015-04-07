FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Permira and CPPIB win bidding for Informatica - source
April 7, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Permira and CPPIB win bidding for Informatica - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - A private equity consortium comprising Permira Advisers Ltd and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) has won the bidding for software maker Informatica Corp with an offer of $48 to $50 per share, a source familiar with the matter said.

Informatica’s shares closed up 4 percent at $45.83 on the Nasdaq on Monday after reports emerged that Permira and CPPIB, and a partnership of Thoma Bravo LLC and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan had both submitted bids for the company last week.

Informatica and CPPIB did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Simon Jennings)

