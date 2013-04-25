FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Informatica revenue beats estimates
April 25, 2013 / 8:25 PM / 4 years ago

Informatica revenue beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Data-integration software maker Informatica Corp reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue, helped by its services business.

Net income fell to $17.9 million, or 16 cents per share, from $26.5 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 9 percent to $214.3 million.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 31 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 31 cents per share on revenue of $202.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

