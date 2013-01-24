FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Informatica results beat estimates, shares up
January 24, 2013 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

Informatica results beat estimates, shares up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Data-integration software maker Informatica Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly result on higher service revenue.

Shares of the company were up 12 percent in extended trading, after closing at $33.24 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

Net income fell to $31.1 million, or 28 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $42.4 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 41 cents per share.

Informatica makes software to help companies pull together data to analyze business trends.

Revenue rose to $234.7 million from $227 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 37 cents per share on revenue of $217.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

