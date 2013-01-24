FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Informatica sees revenue above estimates, shares rise
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2013 / 11:26 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Informatica sees revenue above estimates, shares rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sees first-quarter adjusted EPS $0.29-$0.32 vs est $0.31

* Sees first-quarter revenue $196 mln-$206 mln vs est $197.1 mln

* Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS $0.41 vs est $0.37

* Fourth-quarter revenue $234.7 mln vs est $217.5 mln

* Shares up 9 pct in extended trading

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Data-integration software maker Informatica Corp forecast current-quarter revenue largely above analysts’ estimates as growth returned to its European markets.

Shares of the company were up 9 percent in extended trading, after closing at $33.24 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

Informatica, which makes software to help companies pull together data to analyze business trends, forecast first-quarter adjusted earnings of between 29 cents and 32 cents on revenue of $196 million to $206 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 31 cents per share on revenue of $197.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Although there was demand in Europe, the company had not been able to pursue business there in the past few quarters, Chief Executive Sohaib Abbasi said on a conference call with analysts.

The company said it had a “solid quarter” in Europe, reflecting better sales execution and operational discipline.

Weak performance in Europe had dragged down the company’s third-quarter results in October.

The company said it signed on customers such as Facebook Inc and online restaurant reservation provider OpenTable Inc in the fourth quarter.

Net income fell to $31.1 million, or 28 cents per share, from $42.4 million, in the fourth quarter, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 41 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $234.7 million from $227 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 37 cents per share on revenue of $217.5 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.