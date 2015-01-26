UPDATE 1-Elliott reveals Informatica stake, may push sale -source

(Adds background on activism, share price; adds that Informatica declined to comment)

By Liana B. Baker

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management disclosed an 8 percent stake in enterprise software maker Informatica Corp in a filing on Monday, and may push for the company to be sold, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Elliott, the hedge fund founded by Paul Singer, said it was speaking to the company’s management and board about ways to maximize shareholder value.

Informatica shares closed $2.61 higher on Monday, up 6.8 percent, at $41.04 per share.

Informatica, which is based in Redwood City, California, competes in the middleware software market with Tibco, a company that went private in September in a $4.3 billion sale to Vista Equity.

Elliott believes the company competes in too many businesses and can improve its margins and cost structure, according to the person, who was not authorized to speak on the record because the matter is private.

Elliott thinks the company could perform better if it is shielded from the public markets, and could also generate interest from a strategic player, the person added.

A representative for Informatica declined to comment.

A number of well-known technology companies have been targeted by activist investors in recent years as the sector undergoes rapid change and old technology companies sit on large amounts of cash.

Elliott has battled several technology companies in the past few years, often criticizing their strategy publicly. It has pushed for changes or a sale at enterprise technology companies such as EMC Corp, Juniper Networks Inc, Riverbed Technology Inc, Compuware Corp, BMC Software Inc, NetApp Inc, Novell Inc and Blue Coat Systems Inc. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Additional reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Andre Grenon)