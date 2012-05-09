UPDATE 1-InfoSpace quarterly profit rises

* Sees Q2 rev $92.5-$96.5 mln

* Q1 rev up 124 pct to $115.7 mln

* Q1 search rev up 46 pct at $75.3 mln

* Shares rise 14 percent aftermarket

By Chandni Doulatramani

May 9 (Reuters) - InfoSpace Inc, which operates online search services, p osted a higher q uarterly profit, helped by growth in its search business and its entry into the tax preparation segment, sending its shares up 14 percent in extended trade.

InfoSpace expects a sequential revenue drop in the distribution portion of its search business in the second quarter, after four straight quarters of growth, Chief Executive Bill Ruckelshaus told Reuters.

Distribution makes up for 85 percent of its search revenue.

For the second quarter, InfoSpace, which owns Dogpile.com, WebFetch.com, MetaCrawler.com, and WebCrawler.com, expects revenue of $92.5 million to $96.5 million.

Analysts were looking for revenue of $88.5 million in the second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the first quarter, net income rose to $11.4 million, or 28 cents per share, from $1.3 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 70 cents a share.

Quarterly revenue rose 124 percent to $115.7 million.

Sales from its search business, which counts Yahoo Inc , Google Inc and Microsoft Corp’s Bing as its customers, grew 46 percent to $75.3 million.

Shares of InfoSpace, which have risen 20 percent in the last one year, were up 14 percent at $12.49 in extended trade.