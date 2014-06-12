FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Infosys names former SAP executive Sikka as chief executive
June 12, 2014

Infosys names former SAP executive Sikka as chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 12 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest IT services exporter, on Thursday named former SAP AG executive board member Vishal Sikka as Chief Executive Officer, the first time the company has not chosen one of its founders for the role.

Sikka will take over from current Chief Executive S.D. Shibulal, one of the engineers who founded Infosys, on August 1, the company said in a statement to the stock exchanges.

The company also announced that Executive Chairman N.R. Narayana Murthy and Executive VIce Chairman S. Gopalakrishnan would step down on June 14.

Infosys, which has long been a trend-setter in India’s $100 billion-plus outsourcing industry, was under pressure to bring in a new chief executive soon to check an exodus of junior staff and reassure investors after a slew of departures at the top. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

