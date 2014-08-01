Infosys' new CEO says to improve business with new growth avenues

Aug 1 (Reuters) - India’s Infosys Ltd will improve its business by looking for new growth avenues and will return to historical performance levels in two years, top executives said on Friday.

Vishal Sikka, the 47-year-old former executive board member of German software company SAP AG, took charge of India’s second-biggest IT services provider as Chief Executive on Friday.

Sikka starts with an almost clean administrative slate as founding members have given way in the hope of getting fresh blood into a hitherto conservative company.

Chief Operating Officer UB Pravin Rao said the company will be back to historic performance levels in a couple of years. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in BANGALORE; Writing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in MUMBAI)