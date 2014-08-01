FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Infosys' new CEO says to improve business with new growth avenues
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
August 1, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

Infosys' new CEO says to improve business with new growth avenues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - India’s Infosys Ltd will improve its business by looking for new growth avenues and will return to historical performance levels in two years, top executives said on Friday.

Vishal Sikka, the 47-year-old former executive board member of German software company SAP AG, took charge of India’s second-biggest IT services provider as Chief Executive on Friday.

Sikka starts with an almost clean administrative slate as founding members have given way in the hope of getting fresh blood into a hitherto conservative company.

Chief Operating Officer UB Pravin Rao said the company will be back to historic performance levels in a couple of years. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in BANGALORE; Writing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in MUMBAI)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.