FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Infosys Q3 profit rises 21 pct, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2014 / 3:21 AM / 4 years ago

Infosys Q3 profit rises 21 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MYSORE, India, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest software services exporter, posted a 21 percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating estimates, as stronger economic growth in Europe and the United States revived demand for outsourcing services.

Infosys, whose customers include Bank of America Corp and BT Group Plc, said profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 was 28.75 billion rupees ($463 million), compared with 23.69 billion rupees a year earlier.

That compares with the average estimate of 27.15 billion rupees by 21 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.