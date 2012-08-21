FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Infosys says second whistleblower claims also unfounded
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 21, 2012 / 10:10 AM / 5 years ago

Infosys says second whistleblower claims also unfounded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Harassment claims by a second whistleblower too are unfounded, television reports cited Infosys chief executive S. D. Shibulal as saying on Tuesday.

On Monday, a U.S court dismissed harassment charges filed by Jack Palmer, a U.S. employee. Palmer had alleged he was retaliated against by the company after pointing out what he said was the misuse of U.S. B1 visas.

In the second, similar, case Satya Dev Tripuraneni, an American ex-employee, has said he was harassed by his supervisor after he accused Infosys of visa fraud, according to a lawsuit filed on Aug. 2 in the federal court for the Northern District of California.

Infosys shares rose as much as 3.7 percent to a six-week high, and were up 2.3 percent at 0955 GMT. (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.