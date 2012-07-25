FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Infosys says visa row case to go to court next month
July 25, 2012

Infosys says visa row case to go to court next month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, July 25 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd., India’s no. 2 software services provider, and an employee in the United States failed to reach agreement in a row over U.S. business visas on Tuesday and the case is set to go to trial next month, the company said.

Jack Palmer, an Infosys employee in Montgomery, Alabama, says he was retaliated against by the company after following its whistleblower policy by pointing out what he said was the misuse of U.S. B1 visas.

Infosys has denied any wrongdoing.

“Our sights are now set on presenting the facts of this case in open court on August 20,” Infosys said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

B1 visas allow companies to send their employees to the United States for short-term business purposes.

