Infosys buys US automation tech firm for enterprise value of $200 mln
#Market News
February 16, 2015 / 4:35 AM / 3 years ago

Infosys buys US automation tech firm for enterprise value of $200 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd said on Monday it would buy Panaya Inc, a New Jersey-based provider of automation technology, for an enterprise value of $200 million as India’s second-biggest IT outsourcing company bets on new technology to boost growth.

Under Chief Executive Vishal Sikka, Infosys has been making big bets on automation and other new technology like artificial intelligence and cloud-based services as the company tries to regain some lost ground from rivals like Tata Consultancy Services.

“The acquisition of Panaya is a key step in renewing and differentiating our service lines,” Sikka said in a statement.

“This will help amplify the potential of our people, freeing us from the drudgery of many repetitive tasks, so we may focus more on the important, strategic challenges faced by our clients,” he said. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

