Infosys Q2 net profit up 28.6 pct, beats forecasts
October 10, 2014 / 4:00 AM / 3 years ago

Infosys Q2 net profit up 28.6 pct, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest IT services exporter, said on Friday its second quarter net profit rose 28.6 percent, beating analysts’ estimates.

Infosys, which makes more than two-thirds of its sales from clients in the United States and Europe, said profit in the quarter ended September rose to 30.96 billion rupees ($506.25 million) from 24.07 billion rupees in the same year-ago period.

Analysts, on average, were expecting to post a 29.20 billion rupees quarterly profit, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Infosys provides IT services to western clients including BT Group, Bank of America and Volkswagen .

1 US dollar = 61.1550 Indian rupee Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Anya George Tharakan; Editing by Miral Fahmy

