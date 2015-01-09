FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Infosys Q3 profit up 13 percent, beats estimates
January 9, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

Infosys Q3 profit up 13 percent, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest software services exporter, posted a 13 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday, beating estimates, as it won more outsourcing contracts from Western clients.

Infosys, which provides IT services to clients including Apple Inc, Wal-mart Stores and Volkswagen , said profit in the quarter ended December 31 rose to 32.50 billion Indian rupees ($520.9 million) from 28.75 billion rupees in the same year-ago quarter.

Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of 31.53 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Infosys, which has been losing market share and battling high staff attrition rates in the last few quarters, is looking to boost growth by focusing on high-margin services including artificial intelligence and automation.

The company won 59 new clients in the December quarter, it said in a statement. ($1 = 62.3925 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Lehar Maan and Anya George; Writing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
