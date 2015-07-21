FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Infosys Q1 net profit rises 5 pct; meets forecasts
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
July 21, 2015 / 3:51 AM / 2 years ago

India's Infosys Q1 net profit rises 5 pct; meets forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest software services exporter, reported a 5 percent increase in quarterly net profit, bolstered by a surge in demand for IT outsourcing services from clients in the United States, its biggest market.

Infosys, which provides IT services to clients like Apple Inc, Volkswagen AG and Wal-mart Stores Inc , posted 30.30 billion rupees ($475.85 million) in profit in the June quarter, up from 28.86 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts, on average, were expecting it to post 30.20 billion rupees in net profit, according to Thomson Reuters data.

$1 = 63.6750 Indian rupees Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.