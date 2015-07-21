India's Infosys Q1 net profit rises 5 pct; meets forecasts

MUMBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest software services exporter, reported a 5 percent increase in quarterly net profit, bolstered by a surge in demand for IT outsourcing services from clients in the United States, its biggest market.

Infosys, which provides IT services to clients like Apple Inc, Volkswagen AG and Wal-mart Stores Inc , posted 30.30 billion rupees ($475.85 million) in profit in the June quarter, up from 28.86 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts, on average, were expecting it to post 30.20 billion rupees in net profit, according to Thomson Reuters data.