FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Infosys Q2 net profit up 9.8 pct, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 12, 2015 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

India's Infosys Q2 net profit up 9.8 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest software services exporter by revenue, reported a better-than-expected 9.8 percent increase in quarterly net profit, helped by a focus on high-end projects and as clients in the United States spent more.

Infosys, which provides IT services to clients such as Apple Inc, Volkswagen AG and Wal-mart Stores Inc , posted a net profit of 33.98 billion rupees ($525.07 million) in its fiscal second quarter to Sept. 30, compared with 30.96 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 32.89 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Infosys also said chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal has informed of his intention to resign and that M.D. Ranganath is replacing him. ($1 = 64.7150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.