FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Infosys Q3 net profit up 6.6 pct, beats estimates
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
January 14, 2016 / 4:15 AM / 2 years ago

India's Infosys Q3 net profit up 6.6 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest software services exporter by revenue, reported a bigger-than-expected 6.6 percent increase in quarterly net profit as it won more clients and as a weaker rupee helped.

Consolidated net profit rose to 34.65 billion rupees ($516.5 million) in its fiscal third quarter to Dec. 31, from 32.5 billion rupees a year earlier, the Bengaluru-headquartered company, which counts Apple Inc, Volkswagen AG and Wal-mart Stores Inc among its clients, said in a statement.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 33.53 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 67.0900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.