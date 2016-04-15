FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Infosys posts better-than-expected 16 pct jump in 4th-qtr profit
#IT Services & Consulting
April 15, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

India's Infosys posts better-than-expected 16 pct jump in 4th-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - India’s second-largest IT services company Infosys Ltd reported on Friday a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by new client wins.

Consolidated net profit rose to 35.97 billion rupees ($540.07 million) in its fiscal fourth quarter to March 31, from 30.97 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 35.56 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company, which counts Apple Inc , Volkswagen AG and Wal-mart Stores Inc among its clients, said revenue rose 23.4 percent to 165.5 billion rupees. ($1 = 66.6027 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

