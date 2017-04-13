Infosys Q4 profit beats estimates on key client wins

April 13 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as the company added more clients in the $100 million-plus category.

Consolidated net profit for the Bengaluru-based company rose 0.2 percent to 36.03 billion rupees ($557.01 million) in the quarter, while revenue grew 3.4 percent to 171.20 billion rupees. (bit.ly/2oupjxB)

Analysts, on average, had expected Q4 consolidated profit of 35.67 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company, in the spotlight recently due to differences between founders and board members over governance issues, has beaten analysts' profit estimates in seven of the last nine quarters. ($1 = 64.6850 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)