India's Infosys Q4 profit up 3.5 pct; lags estimates
#Earnings Season
April 24, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

India's Infosys Q4 profit up 3.5 pct; lags estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 24 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest software services exporter, on Thursday posted a 3.5 percent rise in quarterly net profit, lagging analyst estimates.

Infosys, which provides IT services to clients like Apple Inc, Volkswagen AG and Wal-mart Stores Inc , posted 30.97 billion rupees ($487.10 million) in net profit in the March quarter, up from 29.92 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, were expecting it to make 31.86 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue for the company, which makes more than two-thirds of its sales from clients in the United States and Europe, rose 4.2 percent to 134.11 billion rupees.

$1 = 63.5800 Indian rupees Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Aman Shah

