10 months ago
India's Infosys Q2 net profit up 6 pct on new client wins, beats estimates
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 14, 2016 / 4:25 AM / 10 months ago

India's Infosys Q2 net profit up 6 pct on new client wins, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, said on Friday its second-quarter net profit rose 6.1 percent, beating market expectations as it racked up new business client wins.

Consolidated net profit was 36.06 billion rupees ($542 million) for the fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 33.98 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Analysts had, on average, expected a net profit of 35.26 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

$1 = 66.5919 Indian rupees Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

