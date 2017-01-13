India's Infosys Q3 net profit rises 7 pct, beats estimates

MUMBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - India's second-biggest software services exporter Infosys Ltd reported on Friday a 7 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on new client wins, beating street estimates.

Infosys posted a quarterly net profit of 37.08 billion rupees ($544.03 million), compared with 34.65 billion rupees a year earlier. Revenue rose 8.6 percent to 172.73 billion rupees.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 35.44 billion rupees on revenue of 173.01 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 68.1575 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)