India's Infosys reports Q1 profit growth on client wins

July 14 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, reported a 1.4 percent increase in first-quarter profit on Friday, slightly beating street estimates, helped by key client wins.

Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys posted a consolidated net profit of 34.83 billion rupees ($540 million) for the three months ending June 30, compared to 34.36 billion rupees in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations rose about 1.8 percent to 170.78 billion rupees.

Analysts had, on average, estimated a consolidated net profit of 34.39 billion rupees for the quarter ending June, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company said it added eight clients in its $100 million category. ($1 = 64.4550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)